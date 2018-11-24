Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

Navigators Group has a payout ratio of 8.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Navigators Group to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Shares of Navigators Group stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Navigators Group has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.52). Navigators Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $374.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navigators Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

NAVG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigators Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Navigators Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

About Navigators Group

The Navigators Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites marine, property and casualty, and professional liability insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Corporate segments.

