NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

NBT Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. NBT Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. NBT Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.88.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.87 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 10.91%. NBT Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, commercial real estate, agricultural, agricultural real estate, and business banking loans; consumer loans, such as indirect, home equity, and direct loans; and residential real estate mortgages, as well as real estate construction and development loans.

