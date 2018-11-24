nDEX (NDX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7,363.00

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. In the last seven days, nDEX has traded down 44.6% against the dollar. One nDEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. nDEX has a total market cap of $176,174.00 and approximately $7,363.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022860 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00124311 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00194699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.94 or 0.08532767 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009167 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,932,657,051 tokens. nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling nDEX

nDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

