Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 68.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $213,000. Meristem LLP bought a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 27.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR opened at $37.16 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $111.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.56 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 13.93, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.08 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 79.66% and a net margin of 59.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright set a $47.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $153,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 4,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $173,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,113 shares of company stock worth $2,447,915 over the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

