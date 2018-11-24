Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) Major Shareholder Angie Muhleisen Sells 1,000 Shares

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Angie Muhleisen sold 1,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $52,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Angie Muhleisen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nelnet alerts:

On Wednesday, October 17th, Angie Muhleisen sold 1,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $56,420.00.

On Wednesday, September 19th, Angie Muhleisen sold 1,000 shares of Nelnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $58,220.00.

Shares of NNI stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 98.19, a quick ratio of 98.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.12). Nelnet had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $276.35 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the second quarter valued at about $588,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,187,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 32.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 22.4% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 681,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,969,000 after acquiring an additional 124,535 shares during the period. 37.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) Major Shareholder Angie Muhleisen Sells 1,000 Shares” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/nelnet-inc-nni-major-shareholder-angie-muhleisen-sells-1000-shares.html.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc provides education related products and services, and loan asset management services worldwide. The company's Loan Systems and Servicing segment is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.