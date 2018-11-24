Neogen Co. (NEOG) Insider James L. Herbert Sells 44,768 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) insider James L. Herbert sold 44,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,734,429.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 742,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,356,542.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Neogen stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.32. The company had a trading volume of 102,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,498. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.40. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $97.38.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.43 million. Neogen had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 10th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Neogen in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,120,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,008,000 after buying an additional 654,510 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

