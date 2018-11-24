Neovasc (NVC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.47

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVC) (NASDAQ:NVCN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 46869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.74.

Neovasc Company Profile (TSE:NVC)

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

