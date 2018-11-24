NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NSRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded NESTLE S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded NESTLE S A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NESTLE S A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $84.60 on Tuesday. NESTLE S A/S has a 12 month low of $73.59 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $262.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. South State Corp acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; Nestlé Waters; and Nestlé Nutrition segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Chocapic, Cini Minis, Cookie Crisp, Estrelitas, Fitness, and Nesquik Cereal brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the Smarties, Cailler, Butterfinger, Crunch, Aero, KitKat, Nestle Toll House, Wonka, and Orion brands.

