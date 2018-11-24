Media coverage about Sanne Group (LON:SNN) has trended neutral on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sanne Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.41 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of SNN stock opened at GBX 589 ($7.70) on Friday. Sanne Group has a 12 month low of GBX 579 ($7.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 837 ($10.94).

Get Sanne Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNN shares. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Monday, October 15th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/neutral-news-coverage-somewhat-likely-to-impact-sanne-group-snn-share-price.html.

About Sanne Group

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sanne Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanne Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.