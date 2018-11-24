NeutriSci International (NU) Stock Price Down 10%

NeutriSci International Inc (CVE:NU) traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 115,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 797,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
NeutriSci International (CVE:NU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter.
About NeutriSci International (CVE:NU)
NeutriSci International Inc develops and markets nutraceutical products in Canada and internationally. It offers Neuenergy, a chewable tablet designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity; nu.thc and nu.cbd sugar-free chewable cannabinoid tablets that offer a metered dose of THC/CBD; and BluScience line of products to support optimal health.
