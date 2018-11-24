Newriver Reit (NRR) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NRR. Barclays lowered shares of Newriver Reit to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th.

Shares of LON:NRR opened at GBX 231 ($3.02) on Wednesday. Newriver Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 275.50 ($3.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 374.50 ($4.89).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th.

About Newriver Reit

NewRiver REIT pic (ticker: NRR) is a premium listed REIT on the London Stock Exchange and a constituent of the FTSE 250 and EPRA indices. The Company is a specialist real estate investor, asset manager and developer focused solely on the UK retail and leisure sector. Founded in 2009, NewRiver is one of the UK's largest owner/managers of convenience-led shopping centres with assets under management of £1.3 billion principally comprising 33 UK wide shopping centres together with further nationwide retail and leisure assets.

