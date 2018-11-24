NEWTEK Business Services (NEWT) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NEWT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Singular Research restated a “not rated” rating on shares of NEWTEK Business Services in a research report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point set a $19.00 price objective on shares of NEWTEK Business Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NEWTEK Business Services stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.52. 57,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,589. The company has a market cap of $386.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. NEWTEK Business Services has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $24.24.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 102.01% and a return on equity of 8.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 59,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 133,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 51,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

