Nexeo Solutions Inc (NXEO) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Nexeo Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NXEO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 511,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Nexeo Solutions were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nexeo Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Nexeo Solutions by 47.4% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Nexeo Solutions by 41.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Nexeo Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Nexeo Solutions by 20.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexeo Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered Nexeo Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of Nexeo Solutions stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Nexeo Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $886.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Nexeo Solutions Profile

Nexeo Solutions, Inc operates as a chemical and plastic products distributor in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Chemicals, Plastics, and Environmental Services segments. It provides approximately 22,000 products used in various industries, including household, industrial and institutional, lubricants, architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants, elastomers, automotive, healthcare, personal care, oil and gas, and construction.

