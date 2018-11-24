Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

NXGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextgen Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nextgen Healthcare from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Nextgen Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextgen Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NXGN stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Nextgen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $130.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $165,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

