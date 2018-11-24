Nielsen Holdings PLC (NLSN) Holdings Lifted by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,993 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nielsen worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 504.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 46,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 38,754 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 2,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 136,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,521,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,956,000 after acquiring an additional 781,199 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 664,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,384,000 after acquiring an additional 178,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nielsen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $25.10 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Nielsen had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen.

