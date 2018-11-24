Nokia Oyj (NOKIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €5.60 ($6.51).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Societe Generale set a €7.40 ($8.60) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.75 ($5.52) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cfra set a €5.90 ($6.86) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th.

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

