Nokia Oyj (NOKIA) PT Set at €5.65 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €5.65 ($6.57) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cfra set a €5.90 ($6.86) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €5.60 ($6.51).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 1-year high of €5.95 ($6.92).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.