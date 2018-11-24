Norbord Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (OSB)

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.456 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 21st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Norbord has a payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Norbord to earn $2.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.

NYSE OSB opened at $28.45 on Friday. Norbord has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $45.45. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.34. Norbord had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Norbord will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSB shares. ValuEngine lowered Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Vertical Research upgraded Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Norbord in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norbord has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Norbord stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) by 120.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Norbord were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

