Norbord Inc (OSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.88.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OSB shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Norbord from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norbord in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

In related news, insider Peter Cornelius Wijnbergen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.50, for a total value of C$341,250.00.

Shares of TSE OSB opened at C$37.57 on Monday. Norbord has a one year low of C$31.87 and a one year high of C$58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$836.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$789.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Norbord will post 3.03520671568124 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

