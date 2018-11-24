Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on Nordic American Tanker in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price objective on Nordic American Tanker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 21.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 89.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 24,603 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 39.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 27,421 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 34.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,757 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 28,033 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 116.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 60,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 32,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NAT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. 568,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,026. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $420.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of -0.12. Nordic American Tanker has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 90.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.70%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is -5.63%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

