Nordson Co. (NDSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

Several research firms have commented on NDSN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $160.00 price target on shares of Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.81. The company had a trading volume of 71,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,990. Nordson has a 1-year low of $111.17 and a 1-year high of $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Nordson declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.44, for a total value of $433,847.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,126.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,024,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,959,000 after purchasing an additional 113,574 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 146,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth $1,862,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.