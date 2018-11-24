Norinchukin Bank The Grows Position in PVH Corp (PVH)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in PVH by 3.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PVH by 1,158.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 147,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,061,000 after buying an additional 135,639 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in PVH by 4.6% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PVH by 17.1% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PVH by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 441,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,148,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.45.

Shares of PVH opened at $110.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PVH Corp has a twelve month low of $106.63 and a twelve month high of $169.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.89%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

