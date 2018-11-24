Northern Trust Corp Acquires 639,653 Shares of Fang Holdings Ltd (SFUN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 980,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fang were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Fang by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 15,687,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,867,000 after buying an additional 697,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fang by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,579,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fang by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,476,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,889,000 after purchasing an additional 92,798 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Fang in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fang by 2,357.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 561,734 shares during the last quarter. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SFUN opened at $1.66 on Friday. Fang Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $748.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Fang had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $74.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fang Holdings Ltd will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SFUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Fang in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fang from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fang from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fang from $4.20 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

