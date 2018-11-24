Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 943.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after acquiring an additional 565,395 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,742,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,943,000 after acquiring an additional 457,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4,736.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 466,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 456,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $45.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 81.50% and a net margin of 34.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

