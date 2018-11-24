NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,131 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NRG Energy were worth $18,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,099,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,006,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $10,553,000. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at $3,274,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in NRG Energy by 202.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 32,447 shares in the last quarter.

NRG stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.18). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a positive return on equity of 61.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.01%.

In other NRG Energy news, EVP Christopher Moser sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,543,962.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,343.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $881,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,775 shares of company stock worth $2,959,754 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

