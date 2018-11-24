NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Stake Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of NRG Energy worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,688,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,731,000 after purchasing an additional 613,979 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,001,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,041,000 after purchasing an additional 120,835 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,079,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,350,000 after purchasing an additional 461,184 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,946,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,586 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,217,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,885,000 after purchasing an additional 102,328 shares during the period.

NRG stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.57.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.18). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 61.11% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.01%.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Macquarie lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

In other NRG Energy news, EVP Christopher Moser sold 43,975 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,543,962.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,343.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 24,600 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $881,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,775 shares of company stock worth $2,959,754. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

