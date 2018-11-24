NuVasive (NUVA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded NuVasive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on NuVasive to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded NuVasive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.47.

NUVA stock opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.70 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.24%. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, insider Matthew Link sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $74,412.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,660,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 103,225 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 10.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,395,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $99,083,000 after purchasing an additional 127,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 10.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,303,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,919,000 after purchasing an additional 121,467 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $71,023,000 after purchasing an additional 500,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,709,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

