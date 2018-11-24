Nyancoin Price Up 66.6% Over Last Week (NYAN)

Nyancoin (CURRENCY:NYAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Nyancoin has a market cap of $111,024.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Nyancoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyancoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. In the last week, Nyancoin has traded up 66.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nyancoin

Nyancoin (CRYPTO:NYAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. Nyancoin’s total supply is 322,805,606 coins. Nyancoin’s official website is www.nyancoin.info. Nyancoin’s official Twitter account is @Nyan_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nyancoin

Nyancoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyancoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyancoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyancoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

