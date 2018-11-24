Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Major Shareholder Buys $1,801,577.61 in Stock

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 408,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,801,577.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Group Holdings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 15th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 186,418 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $883,621.32.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Oaktree Capital Group Holdings bought 82,639 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $383,444.96.

Shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 41,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.57. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $320.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.40 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 13.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Capital Group LLC will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Oaktree Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. Oaktree Capital Group’s payout ratio is 70.53%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Oaktree Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oaktree Capital Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Capital Group

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

