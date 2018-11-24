Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OMP. Ifs Securities initiated coverage on Oasis Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:OMP opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $557.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.90 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 39.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 34,281 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 357.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,448 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 40.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.