OI (OIBR/C) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of OI (OTCMKTS:OIBR/C) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $2.23 target price on the stock.

OIBR/C opened at $2.05 on Wednesday.

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services.

