Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Old Line Bancshares is the parent company of Old Line Bank, a Maryland chartered commercial bank headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland. Old Line Bank’s primary market area is the suburban Maryland (Washington, D.C. suburbs) counties of Prince George’s, Charles and northern St. Mary’s. It also targets customers throughout the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. “

Get Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OLBK. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Stephens set a $35.00 target price on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLBK opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.18 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 12,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $441,404.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,636 over the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 72.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 73.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.