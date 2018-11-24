Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 414.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,433,000 after buying an additional 56,382 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 71.7% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 290.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO Mark L. Butler sold 90,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $8,504,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 20,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 445,337 shares of company stock worth $40,461,701 in the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OLLI opened at $83.87 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $288.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLLI. KeyCorp raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

