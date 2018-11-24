OMRON (OMRNY) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. OMRON earned a coverage optimism score of 2.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of OMRON stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $41.85. 16,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,861. OMRON has a fifty-two week low of $37.32 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69.

OMRON Company Profile

OMRON Corporation manufactures and sells automation components, equipment, and systems worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers programmable and motion controllers, sensing and safety devices, inspection systems, industrial robots, precision laser processing equipment, and control devices for manufacturing industry.

