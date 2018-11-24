On Track Innovations Ltd (OTIV) CEO Shlomi Cohen Sells 54,938 Shares

On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) CEO Shlomi Cohen sold 54,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $40,104.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
On Track Innovations stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,605. On Track Innovations Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.59.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Taglich Brothers assumed coverage on On Track Innovations in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised On Track Innovations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.
On Track Innovations Company Profile
On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates through Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum segments. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.
