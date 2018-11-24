On Track Innovations Ltd (OTIV) CEO Shlomi Cohen Sells 54,938 Shares

On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) CEO Shlomi Cohen sold 54,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $40,104.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Track Innovations stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,605. On Track Innovations Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Get On Track Innovations alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Taglich Brothers assumed coverage on On Track Innovations in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised On Track Innovations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/on-track-innovations-ltd-otiv-ceo-shlomi-cohen-sells-54938-shares.html.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates through Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum segments. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.