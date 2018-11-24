ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Position Trimmed by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.18% of ONE Gas worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ONE Gas by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in ONE Gas by 1.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ONE Gas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in ONE Gas by 3.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGS opened at $83.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.45. ONE Gas Inc has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $86.54. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.37%.

OGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $77.00 price objective on ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $99,859.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,746.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

