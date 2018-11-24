Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 6,800 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 151.6% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 843.4% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 192.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 504.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc purchased 474,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.51 per share, with a total value of $43,461,576.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 4,396,236 shares of company stock valued at $418,088,113 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LYB opened at $90.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $85.60 and a 52-week high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 6,800 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/ontario-teachers-pension-plan-board-acquires-6800-shares-of-lyondellbasell-industries-nv-lyb.html.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.