Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 8,692 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 4,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $701,411.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.36, for a total transaction of $116,735.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,147 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA opened at $134.93 on Friday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $76.34 and a 12-month high of $144.96. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.71%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Mizuho set a $150.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.45.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

