Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 95,557 Welltower Inc (WELL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,146,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $71.27.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. ValuEngine raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. MED raised their target price on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, July 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.21.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 95,557 Welltower Inc (WELL)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/ontario-teachers-pension-plan-board-buys-shares-of-95557-welltower-inc-well.html.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.