Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 29,193 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,193 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FITB. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8,368.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Wedbush set a $34.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Nomura raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

