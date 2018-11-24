OPCoinX (OPCX) Price Reaches $0.0010

OPCoinX (CURRENCY:OPCX) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. OPCoinX has a market cap of $76,127.00 and $78.00 worth of OPCoinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OPCoinX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last week, OPCoinX has traded down 32.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008984 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026021 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00125433 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00189535 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.33 or 0.08598855 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026794 BTC.

OPCoinX Profile

OPCoinX’s total supply is 125,428,875 coins and its circulating supply is 77,640,944 coins. OPCoinX’s official website is overpoweredcoin.com. OPCoinX’s official Twitter account is @OPCoin_official.

Buying and Selling OPCoinX

OPCoinX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OPCoinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OPCoinX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OPCoinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

