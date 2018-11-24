Orbitcoin (ORB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $39.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0962 or 0.00002211 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $309,717.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.78 or 0.02340055 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00529101 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00024013 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00013948 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00018618 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00017602 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00007596 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00007903 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

