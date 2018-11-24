Orbotech (ORBK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Orbotech LTD. is the world leader in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of AOI systems for use in the manufacture of printed circuit boards and flat panel displays and is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of imaging solutions for PCB production and of AOI systems for use in the electronics assembly industry. They market computer aided manufacturing solutions for PCB production and continue to develop its proprietary AOI technologies for use in other applications both within and outside the electronics industry. (press release) “

Get Orbotech alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ORBK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orbotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orbotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Orbotech stock opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.79. Orbotech has a 1-year low of $44.14 and a 1-year high of $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $261.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.49 million. Orbotech had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orbotech will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Orbotech by 8.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Orbotech by 25.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Orbotech by 30.9% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Orbotech by 29.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Orbotech by 2.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orbotech

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orbotech (ORBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orbotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.