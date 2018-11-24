Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 11500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Get Orca Gold alerts:

Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orca Gold will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Peter Clark purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Orca Gold (ORG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.40” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/orca-gold-org-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-0-40.html.

Orca Gold Company Profile (CVE:ORG)

Orca Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company's flagship asset is the Block 14 gold project located in northern Sudan. Orca Gold Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Orca Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.