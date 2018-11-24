Oshkosh (OSK) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OSK. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $67.54. 304,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,748. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.35. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tina R. Schoner bought 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.78 per share, for a total transaction of $42,071.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,071.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth approximately $5,239,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 32.6% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 173,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 42,592 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 7.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

