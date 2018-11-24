Pacific City Financial Corporation (PCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

NYSE PCB opened at $16.50 on Friday. Pacific City Financial has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

Get Pacific City Financial alerts:

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million.

PCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Pacific City Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific City Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Pacific City Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Pacific City Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Don Rhee bought 12,000 shares of Pacific City Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $237,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacific City Financial stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Pacific City Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/pacific-city-financial-corporation-pcb-to-go-ex-dividend-on-november-29th.html.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific City Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific City Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.