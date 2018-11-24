Pampa Energia (PAM) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pampa Energia in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Pampa Energia in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on Pampa Energia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Pampa Energia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pampa Energia from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pampa Energia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Pampa Energia stock opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. Pampa Energia has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.14.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $843.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.34 million. Pampa Energia had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pampa Energia will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,200,000,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. CarVal Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 997.0% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 14,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

