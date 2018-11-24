Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $27.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.14 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Panhandle Oil and Gas an industry rank of 104 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of NYSE PHX traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $16.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,500. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $278.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.95 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2017, the company owned perpetual ownership of 255,039 net mineral acres; leased 19,351 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,095 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 63 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

