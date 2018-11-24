Party City Holdco (PRTY) and IGS Capital Group (IGSC) Head-To-Head Survey

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) and IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Party City Holdco and IGS Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Party City Holdco 0 1 8 0 2.89 IGS Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Party City Holdco currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 55.32%. Given Party City Holdco’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Party City Holdco is more favorable than IGS Capital Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Party City Holdco and IGS Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Party City Holdco $2.37 billion 0.46 $215.34 million $1.20 9.30 IGS Capital Group $100,000.00 62.65 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A

Party City Holdco has higher revenue and earnings than IGS Capital Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.6% of Party City Holdco shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Party City Holdco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Party City Holdco has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGS Capital Group has a beta of -4.05, indicating that its share price is 505% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Party City Holdco and IGS Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Party City Holdco 8.70% 14.86% 4.11% IGS Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Party City Holdco beats IGS Capital Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations. As of March 9, 2018, the company offered its products through its 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including approximately 150 franchise stores in North America under the Party City and Halloween City names; and e-commerce Websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition, it franchises individual stores and franchise areas throughout the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico principally under the Party City name. The company offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores, as well as through other retailers and distributors. Party City Holdco Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

IGS Capital Group Company Profile

IGS Capital Group Ltd. is an environmental service and waste management company. The company engages in the collection and recovery of industrial and commercial solid wastes such as plastic, paper, cardboard, and glass. The recycled materials are purchased by the company’s manufacturing customers in China to make new products including outdoor furniture, construction materials, and building materials. The company is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

