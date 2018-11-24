Pascal Lite (PASL) Price Tops $0.0093

Pascal Lite (CURRENCY:PASL) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Pascal Lite has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pascal Lite has a total market cap of $82,033.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of Pascal Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pascal Lite coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000058 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002615 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000053 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pascal Lite Profile

Pascal Lite (CRYPTO:PASL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2017. Pascal Lite’s total supply is 8,844,200 coins. Pascal Lite’s official Twitter account is @PASLLITE1. The official website for Pascal Lite is pascallite.com.

Pascal Lite Coin Trading

Pascal Lite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pascal Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pascal Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

